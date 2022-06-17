Police Searching for Granite Falls Woman

GRANITE FALLS -- The Redwood Falls Police Department is asking for help.

Officials are asking for the public’s help in locating 25-year-old Lynnaya Williamson.

She was last seen on foot in the early morning of June 11th. She was wearing a red jacket, black shirt, and carrying a tan backpack. She has a piercing on each cheek. She does have ties to the Twin Cities Metro area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Redwood Falls Police Department at 507-637-4005.