Gas Prices Are Rising in Minnesota, Nationally

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices are on the rise again.

Gas Buddy says average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 7.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.91.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 4.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.12.

The national average price of diesel has risen 3.0 cents in the last week and stands at $3.92 per gallon.

