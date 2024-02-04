LETS PUT SOME FOOD ON THE TABLE!

Running short on money to buy groceries this month? Lord knows I am! This is one solution that can help all of us in these difficult times. Saving money on something we all MUST have to survive. Groceries!

Get our free mobile app

WHAT IS FARE FOR ALL?

Fare For All, is an amazing food program for people in Minnesota, to get incredible, high-quality foods at unbelievable prices. The program is for EVERYONE in our community and the more of us that utilize it, the longer the great deals will keep coming to our communities.

'FARE FOR ALL' COMING TO ST. JOSEPH MONDAY FEBRUARY 5TH

Fare For All will be in St. Joseph on Monday, February 5th, from 3:30 to 5:30 pm, at Resurrection Lutheran Church at 610 County Road 2.

dpa/picture alliance via Getty I dpa/picture alliance via Getty I loading...

FEBRUARY MENU



MINI-MEAT PACK E $11

Chicken Tenderloins - 1 lb

Lean Smoked Turkey Sausage - 13 oz

Beef Brat - 12 oz

Pollock Fillets - 1 lb

Pineapple Chicken Sausage – 10oz

MEGA-MEAT PACK A $25

Pork Breakfast Sausage - 1 lb

Bacon - 1 lb

LOCAL Chicken Tenderloins - 1.25 lbs

LOCAL Chicken Empanadas - 2 ct

Pork Chorizo Rope - 13.5 oz

Lean Smoked Turkey Sausage - 13 oz

Smoked Gouda Chicken Sausage - 10 oz



PRODUCE PACK $10

Red Potatoes – 3 lb

Yellow Onions – 2 lb

Carrots – 1 lb

Gala Apples – 4 count

Navel Oranges – 4 count

Lemons – 2 count

Radishes – 1 lb

MONTHLY HOT BUY $7

The $7 Hot Buy for February is LOCAL 11 ounces of Thousand Hills Sirloin Steak

WHERE CAN YOU LEARN MORE ABOUT 'FARE FOR ALL?'

If you'd like to learn more or get notifications of stops around central Minnesota, click HERE.

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":33554688,"11":4,"28":1}">

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":33554688,"11":4,"28":1}">

KEEP LOOKING: See what 50 company logos looked like then and now

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":33554688,"11":4,"28":1}">