Cold Spring Woman Hurt in Meeker County Crash

DASSEL (WJON News) -- A Cold Spring woman was hurt in a crash in Meeker County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 7:00 p.m. Sunday on Highway 15 near Dassel.

Eighty-one-year-old James Gill of Cold Spring was driving north on the highway when his vehicle left the road.

Get our free mobile app

Gill was not hurt but his passenger, 73-year-old Celina Gill, was taken to Hutchinson Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ RELATED ARTICLES