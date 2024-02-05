Cold Spring Woman Hurt in Meeker County Crash
DASSEL (WJON News) -- A Cold Spring woman was hurt in a crash in Meeker County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 7:00 p.m. Sunday on Highway 15 near Dassel.
Eighty-one-year-old James Gill of Cold Spring was driving north on the highway when his vehicle left the road.
Get our free mobile app
Gill was not hurt but his passenger, 73-year-old Celina Gill, was taken to Hutchinson Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Igloo Bar A Winter Tradition on Minnesota's Lake of the Woods
- World Food Tour: Greek Cravings in St. Cloud
- Line Up Announced for 8th Annual Dancing With Our Stars
- Lion May be Coming to Sauk Rapids Park
- New Book Bucket List Guide to Exploring Minnesota
LOOK: Which counties across the U.S. have the most prewar homes?
Every state has a stock of vintage housing. Rocket Homes examined Census Bureau data to find which county has the most prewar homes in every state.
Gallery Credit: Jill Jaracz