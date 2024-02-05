Minneapolis Selected for International Convention in 2029

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A big international convention is coming to the Twin Cities.

Governor Tim Walz will officially announce on Monday that Minneapolis has been selected to host the International Rotary Convention in 2029.

The event is expected to attract over 15,000 rotarians from 150 countries and generate an economic impact of over $50 million.

Walz will be joined by Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, and the International Rotary Vice President for today's announcement.

