Central Minnesota Will Have Access to Free Food Tuesday

Let’s face it, making ends meet is tough right now. I’m not making a political statement; I’m just stating facts. Some families are finding themselves faced with difficulties they’ve never had or haven’t had in a long time.

One of the most important and costly areas families are facing right now is putting food on the table. Most of us have cut out products that we used to buy regularly that we no longer can or are willing to afford.

If your family is having trouble putting food on the table, Celebration Lutheran Church in Sartell is holding a “Pick-up Food Bag Event” tomorrow, Tuesday February 6th.

Each family will be given one free bag of food while supplies last. No appointment is necessary, and all in need are welcome. You must be present to get the food, meaning you won’t be allowed to take an additional bag to someone who can’t be there in person.

The event is from 10am-Noon, and the doors will not open before 10. The church is located at 1500 Pine Cone Rd. North in Sartell.

This event is in coordination with the Celebration Lutheran Church Free Community Store, which is a ministry effort the church sponsors on a regular basis.

Free Food Bag events like this are held the first and third Tuesday of each month from 10am-Noon. In addition to the bag of food, care and cleaning items will also be available at each event.

If you would like to be able to support this ministry’s effort financially to help feed those in our community, there’s a link to do so on the church’s website.

If you need help getting food for your family, or if you know someone who needs to know this information, there is help available tomorrow in Sartell.