GAME DAY PREVIEW: Vikings Face Packers Today Minneapolis
The Minnesota Vikings are looking to build on last week's win over the Chargers this afternoon when they host the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 11 of the NFL season.
The Vikings (4-5) are coming off a 27-20 win over the Chargers last Sunday in Los Angeles. The (8-2) Packers topped the Seahawks 17-0 last weekend in Green Bay.
Matchup History
Injury Report
The Vikings will be without the services of guard Wyatt Davis (ankle), 'out' for today's game. Cornerback Bashaud Breeland (ankle) is listed as 'questionable.'
For the Packers, tackle David Bakhtiari, running back Aaron Jones, and wide receiver Malik Taylor are all 'out' today.' Wide receiver Allen Lazard is listed ad 'doubtful' for today's game. Linebacker Rashan Gary, and defensive end Kingsley Keke are both listed as 'questionable.'
And this from Vikings.com...
Minnesota is 4-5 and coming off perhaps its best win of the season. Yet Vikings Head Coach Mike Zimmer is keeping his team grounded as they get ready for Sunday. "Yeah, [getting to .500] would be big," Mike Zimmer said. "We've played well enough to win some games that we haven't won, and so we're trying to catch up to where we hope to be.
NFC North Standings
- Green Bay Packers (2-2) at Minnesota today
- Minnesota Vikings (4-5) vs. Green Bay today
- Chicago Bears (3-6) vs. Baltimore today
- Detroit Lions (0-8-1) at Cleveland today
The Vikings are 2 point underdogs against the Packers today.
The game is set to kickoff at 12;00 PM CT. (TV: FOX, RADIO: 1240 AM & 95.3 FM WJON.)
