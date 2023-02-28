Freeport Teen Avoids Major Injury Following Crash With Semi
HOLDINGFORD (WJON News) -- A Freeport teen escaped major injury following a crash with a semi Monday.
The incident happened at 8:00 a.m. on County Road 17, east of Highway 238 in Krain Township, near Holdingford.
Authorities say 16-year-old Alexis Czeck was heading east on County Road 17 when she lost control on the icy roads, crossed the center line and struck a semi heading west.
The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says when deputies arrived, they found the car was missing the front end and its engine.
Czeck was wearing her seatbelt and sustained minor injuries. The driver of the semi, 42-year-old Jason Schade of Valley View, Pennsylvania, was not hurt.
