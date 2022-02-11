Falling Temps Will Lead to Slick Roads on Friday

UNDATED -- A strong cold front will move through the area Friday morning.

The National Weather Service says temperatures will fall below freezing during the morning, and into single digits across western Minnesota by noon.

Any wet roads could quickly become ice-covered, and areas of blowing snow could also lead to slippery roads Friday.

Areas in central and eastern Minnesota will see a similar trend throughout the afternoon.

State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow says a number of state highways including I-94 are CLOSED with poor visibility.

Check 511mn.org for the latest road conditions around the state.

