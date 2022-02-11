BBB: Don’t Fall Victim to a Valentine’s Day Scam

UNDATED -- This Valentine’s Day is shaping up to be big, according to projections by the National Retail Federation, which suggests that consumer spending will reach nearly $24 billion.

Get our free mobile app

If you are planning to shop online, beware of scams.

The truth is we are very generous. We want to show our loved ones how much we care and support them. So flowers to gifts to chocolates. All of that can be a scammer's biggest opportunity to take our money or our personal information.

The BBB's Bao Vang says to watch for red flags; products are available at extreme discounts, the seller requests customers pay with cash transfer apps or cryptocurrency, and customer service is unreachable.