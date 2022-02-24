Foley Principal Selected As Next Sartell High School Principal

SARTELL -- The Sartell-St. Stephen School District has named their new high school principal.

The district announced Thursday Shayne Kusler will take over a principal beginning July 1st.

I am excited to join the Sartell-St. Stephen School District; its deep breadth of programs can help students find their passion so they can move forward in their own definition of excellence. My family has attended St. Francis Xavier Church for the last 10 years, so I look forward to getting to know more community members, families, staff, and students as the principal of Sartell High School.

Kusler has served as the principal of Foley High School since 2014. Before that, he was an administrative dean and guidance counselor in the Sauk Rapids-Rice school district.

Sartell-St. Stephen Superintendent Jeff Ridlehoover says Kusler's experience will be a valuable addition to the students and staff at the high school.

Shayne’s eight years of experience as a high school principal along with his education and experience as a guidance counselor is what really set him apart from all of our applicants. His energy and his reputation as an effective collaborator and communicator will be tremendous assets for Sartell High School.

Kusler succeeds interim Sartell High School Principal Tim Wege who was selected to serve as interim principal after Sascha Hansen resigned earlier this year.