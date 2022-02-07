Minneapolis Composer Holds Songwriting Workshop With Students

SARTELL -- Sartell band, choir and orchestra students got to spend time working on a song with a Minnesota composer.

The Paramount Center for the Arts, along with the MN State Arts Board, held a songwriting workshop Monday morning at Sartell High School featuring Minneapolis composer and performer Chris Koza.

Ninth through 12th grade students got a chance to brainstorm ideas and write song lyrics for Koza and his band to play.

This is one of several songwriting workshops Koza will be hosting this week around St. Cloud leading up to his performance at the Paramount Theatre on Friday night.

Tickets for his upcoming show are $10 for students and $22 for adults.