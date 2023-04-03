Flag-Raising Ceremony Highlights Importance of Donate Life Month

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A special ceremony was held Monday afternoon outside of St. Cloud Hospital.

CentraCare held a flag-raising ceremony in recognition of Donate Life Month.

The Donate Life flag has become a national symbol of unity, remembrance and hope, while honoring those touched by donation and transplantation.

Renee Willhite, a CentraCare-Sauk Centre employee, shared her family's story of organ donation following the loss of her husband Mike in an accident in 2010.

She says while they were face with many tough decisions, their decision of organ donation was not one of them.

That was his mission to help others, and what ever that meant he was going to find a way to do it.

Over the last year, CentraCare says they had a total of 19 donors, which resulted in 71 organs donated and saving 59 lives.

Willhite says giving the gift of live is one of the most selfless legacies a person can leave behind.

We were in a situation that we had no control over. The only card we had to play was to try and make a difference for someone else.

Around 3,000 people are waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant. One person can save up to 8 lives through organ donation, and improve over 75 lives through tissue and eye donation.

Donate Life Flag Raising

