Fire Destroys St. Cloud Home Sunday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud home was destroyed by fire Sunday afternoon.

The fire department was called to 3122 Alder Lane just after 4:00 p.m.

Fire crews arrived to find the two-story home partially engulfed. A search of the home was conducted and firefighters immediately began attacking the flames.

After the fire was put out, the structure remained standing. However, smoke and fire damage was significant leading authorities to determine the house is a total loss.

The fire department says many of the contents and personal items were saved, but the total damage estimate is nearly $504,000.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze.

