Fire Departments: Don’t Drive Over Fire Hoses

UNDATED -- The Duluth Fire Department has a message for residents that's probably a good reminder for all Minnesotans.

Officials say when crews were fighting a structure fire Thursday morning just northwest of downtown, several vehicles ran over hose lines and put holes in them.

Assistant Fire Chief Brent Consie says a break in a hose line will cause a water disruption of five minutes or more, and there might not be enough time to evacuate crews.

Consie says should someone drive over a smaller attack line and puncture it, crews would have an immediate loss of water and would be put in grave danger.

Officials urge drivers who come upon an active fire scene to detour around the area.

