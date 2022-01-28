MN National Guard Task Force Returning to Central Minnesota

CAMP RIPLEY -- More than 1,000 soldiers with the Minnesota National Guard are returning home Friday to central Minnesota.

Task Force 1-194 is based in Brainerd.

The unit deployed in March and spent the past several months executing missions at 12 locations in nine different countries in the middle east. They were essential in supporting our allies and the citizens of Afghanistan at Hamad Karzai International Airport in Kabul during the evacuation efforts.

The soldiers will be reuniting with their families Friday during a homecoming event at Camp Ripley.