Bear Climbs Into Tree Stand With Hunter (very cool video)

This story goes back a couple of years but I ran across it this morning and thought it was worth checking out again. The hunter's name is Jeffrey Moffatt and I give him a huge amount of credit for maintaining his cool under the circumstances.



This is what Moffatt had to say about this crazy experience. "I was lucky enough to capture this unbelievable footage during my Saskatchewan Black Bear hunt when this sow climbed into my tree stand with me! Curiosity got the better of her as she touched her nose against me, smelling both my leg and the elbow (as seen in video). After smelling me, she ripped open my backpack, stuck her nose inside and bent my metal bow hanger like it was nothing."

Get our free mobile app

I can't imagine what this guy was thinking this whole time. Most people would have panicked but this hunter kept his cool and got some pretty cool video in the process.

You know what they say, all's well that ends well. Moffatt added "Finally, as she poked her head through the back of my seat we made eye contact and she took off down the tree. I am truly thankful for both this incredible encounter and footage, please remember to respect these beautiful wild animals and do not try this at home!"

Maybe the bear was just letting Moffatt know that that was her tree. Once she checked him out she seemed satisfied and just left the scene. I'm sure there was a big sigh of relief on Moffatt's part.

Check out the video.

10 Things All Minnesotans Can Relate to

Tell Us You're From Minnesota (Without Saying You're From Minnesota