Sheriff’s Office Reporting High Levels of Unemployment Fraud

LONG PRAIRIE -- The Todd County Sheriff's Office has been receiving multiple complaints from citizens about unemployment fraud.

If you or someone you know has been the subject of unemployment fraud, it's important to report it to the proper agencies.

As always, contact your local law enforcement agency to file a report. Also, report it to the government's identity theft website, Internet Crime Complaint Center, and Office of the Inspector General.

The sheriff's office says it's also important to call the Social Security Administration to have an alert put on your social security number and to run a credit check on yourself through freecreditreport.com to see if any scammers opened any accounts using your social security number.

