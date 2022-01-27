Sheriff: Sex Offender Plans to Return to Sherburne County

ZIMMERMAN -- A community notification meeting has been scheduled for a level 3 sex offender that is moving into Sherburne County. The meeting will be this Monday at 5:00 p.m. in Zimmerman at the Public Safety Building.

Thirty-four-year-old David Kangas jr. was released from jail in September and briefly lived in the county and is now planning on moving back to the county.

He has served his prison sentence for sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

He plans to live in the rural Princeton area in the vicinity of 307th Avenue Northwest and 147th Street.

Law enforcement says Kangas intends to move to another county in the near future so his stay in Sherburne County could be brief.