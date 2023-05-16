Fire Crews Respond to Grass Fire along County Road 74

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Fire crews responded to a grass fire Monday.

The St. Cloud Fire Department was called to 2525 County Road 74 just before 1:00 p.m.

Authorities arrived to find multiple small grass fires burning in the ditch along a 1/2 mile stretch of the roadway.

The fires were contained to the ditch and quickly extinguished.

No one was hurt and a cause of the fires are unknown at this time.

