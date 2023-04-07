Find The Best Burritos In Minnesota On this Road Trip
BURRITO HEAVEN
April 6th was National Burrito Day, and in celebration of this, we decided to ask YOU where your favorite burrito can be found. We had so many great answers that we decided to create a road map of great places to check off your list in search of the best burrito around.
<iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2F981wwjo%2Fposts%2F6290720250985830&show_text=true&width=500" width="500" height="473" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share"></iframe>
TAKE A ROAD TRIP
Since we have so many delicious burritos that need to be eaten, we thought we'd give you a list of all those locations that received a shout-out as people's favorite places for burritos in Minnesota.
BRAVO BURRITO
68 33RD AVE. S
ST CLOUD MN 56301
320.252.5441
Bravo Burrito was the most mentioned restaurant on the list. Bravo offers Dine-in, Take-Out & No Contact Delivery.
GILBERTO'S MEXICAN TACO SHOP
2301 W DIVISION ST
ST CLOUD MN 56301
320.253.5729
Gilberto's offers Dine-in, Take-Out, & No Contact Delivery.
MEXICAN VILLAGE DOWNTOWN
509 W ST GERMAIN ST
ST CLOUD MN 56301
320.252.7134
Mexican Village Downtown offers Dine-in, Curbside Pick-up, & No Contact Delivery.
HERNANDEZ BURRITOS
1 2ND AVE NORTH
SAUK RAPIDS MN 56379
320.253.
Hernandez Burritos offers Dine-in, Curbside Pick-up, & No Contact Delivery.
TAQUERIA DON CHUY
31 NORTH BENTON DRIVE
SAUK RAPIDS MN 56379
320.217.5240
Don Chuy offers Dine-in, Curbside Pick-up, & No Contact Delivery.
SANCHEZ BURRITO
110 11TH STREET SE
LITTLE FALLS MN 56345
320.414.0800
Sanchez Burrito offers Dine-in, Take-Out, & No Contact Delivery.
TACO GRINGO
800 NELSON DRIVE #101
CLEARWATER, MN 55320
320.558.4016
Taco Gringo offers Dine-in, Take-Out, & No Contact Delivery.
3 PEPPERS MEXICAN GRILL
310 8TH STREET SOUTH
ALBANY MN 56307
320.845.4663
3 Peppers offers Dine-in and Take out
EL BAMBA
5986 Main Ave NE
Albertville MN 55301
763.777.9299
El Bamba offers Dine-in, Drive-thru & Delivery
EL JALISCO
870 CENTRAL AVE N
MILACA MN 56353
320.983.5008
El Jalisco offers Dine-in and Take out
CHAPALA MEXICAN RESTAURANT
220 MN-65
MORA MN 55051
320.364.1168
Chapala offers Dine-in, Take-Out, & No Contact Delivery.
EL RODEO MEXICAN RESTAURANT
13572 80TH CIRLCE NORTH
MAPLE GROVE MN 55369
763.493.4443
El Rodeo offers Dine-in, Take-Out, & No Contact Delivery.
BURRITOS CALIFORNIA
404 MN-371BUS
BRAINERD MN 56401
218.251.0803
Burritos California offers Dine-in, Take-Out, & No Contact Delivery.
PONCHO & LEFTY'S
14151 Edgewood Drive N
Baxter MN 56425
218.829.0489
Poncho & Lefty's offers Dine-in, Take-Out, & No Contact Delivery.