Enjoy Donuts & Delicious Conversation In St. Cloud With State Rep Dan Wolgamott On Monday

DONUTS WITH DAN

After the Easter weekend, you will have a chance to meet your State Representative for District 14B and have some great conversations about what's been happening at the Capitol and your feelings about it.

The event will be held on Monday, April 10th, 2023 in St. Cloud at the St. Cloud Technical & Community College Atrium from 4 to 6 pm.

A MESSAGE FROM STATE REPRESENTATIVE DAN WOLGAMOTT

"I invite my constituents to join me for delicious donuts and quality conversations. I want to hear your feedback and answer your questions about the work I'm doing on your behalf at the Capitol," said State Representative Dan Wolgamott.

If you would like to attend 'Donuts with Dan,' please reach out to Alayna.smieja@house.mn.gov for an assigned time to meet with Representative Wolgamott.

This event is open exclusively for residents of Minnesota House District 14B.

The House of Representatives is not in session on Monday in observance of the Easter/Passover legislative recess.

THE EVENT

'Donuts with Dan' will be taking place on Monday, April 10th, 2023 from 4 until 6 pm. The location of the event is St. Cloud Technical and Community College in the Atrium.

WEEKLY RADIO PROGRAM

State Representative Dan Wolgamott has a weekly program with me on "It Matters with Kelly Cordes" on AM1240/95.3FM WJON from 10:40 am to 11 am each Wednesday. On the program, Dan and I have discussions about what's been happening at the Capitol that week; specifically some of the bills that aren't typically heard about in the media; but some of the less known bills and concerns that we have in central Minnesota. Dan also gives us a sneak peek at how things work and progress through the House of Representatives and then updates us on the passing of bills that affect our area.

Dan invites you to contact him with any concerns you may have as he works for you. You can always contact him by reaching out to him at rep.dan.wolgamott@house.mn.gov or by calling him at 800-920-5884.

You can also contact Dan by writing to him at the following address.

State Representative Dan Wolgamott

Speaker Pro Tempore

401 State Office Building

St. Paul, MN 55155

