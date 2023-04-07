It’s An Ed Sheeran Winning Weekend on MIX 94.9!

Anyone else counting the days until Ed Sheeran is in concert here in Minnesota? Asking for a friend. Back in late 2022 Ed Sheeran announced his +-=÷x Tour or better known as his "Mathematics Tour" and the best part of that news was he was making an appearance in Minnesota! He'll be at U.S. Bank Stadium Saturday, August 12 with special guests Khalid and Cat Burns. More details HERE.

Promising to be an exciting show and I bet it would be even more exciting if you were able to WIN Tix with MIX?! Here's your chance!

It's an Ed Sheeran Winning Weekend

What does that mean? It means you have a chance at winning your way into the show for free with MIX 94.9. How to win is pretty easy on an Ed Sheeran Winning Weekend. What you need to do you is download our FREE Mix 949.9 mobile app (brought to you by Little Caesars in St. Cloud and Sartell) and then hit up our Message Us Feature and text us the word WIN.

Yep, that's it, send the word WIN after you download our app...here's the link to help you out.

Then come Monday be on the lookout for a call from MIX 94.9 to let you know you won TIX from MIX! Winning has never been easier. After you're entered why not enjoy a little more Ed Sheeran, here's a few of our favorites:

His new one "Eyes Closed":

"I Don't Care" featuring Justin Bieber:

"Bad Habits":

"Perfect":

Which song would you be looking forward to seeing in concert? Let us know in the app AFTER you send us the word WIN!