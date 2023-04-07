Teen Hurt in Crash with Semi Near Zimmerman

ZIMMERMAN (WJON News) -- A teenager was hurt in a collision with a semi.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at about 3:00 p.m. Thursday on Highway 169 near Zimmerman in Sherburne County.

Both vehicles were going north on the highway when the teen stopped in the right lane while other traffic moved to the left lane to get around. The teen then turned left to also get into the left lane and crashed into the right rear axle of the semi's trailer as it was passing.

Get our free mobile app

The 16-year-old girl was taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids. Her name and condition have not been released.

The semi driver was not hurt.

READ RELATED ARTICLES