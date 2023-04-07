Waite Park Woman Hurt When Tire Strikes Vehicle

ST. AUGUSTA (WJON News) -- A Waite Park woman was hurt when the car she was riding in was struck by a tire.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after midnight Friday morning on Interstate 94 near St. Augusta.

A car driven by 52-year-old Paul Habstritt of Waite Park was going west while another vehicle driven by 22-year-old Hunter Hurd of St. Cloud was going east.

A tire came off Hurd's vehicle and Struck Habstritt's vehicle.

The two drivers were not hurt, but 45-year-old Aleesha Zins-Habstritt of Waite Park was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

