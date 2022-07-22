FCC Orders Blocking of All Auto Warranty Robocall Scams

UNDATED -- The FCC's Robocall Response Team Thursday announced that they have ordered phone companies to block all auto warranty robocall scam campaigns.

The calls are coming from Roy Cox Junior, Aaron Michael Jones, their Sumco Panama Companies, and international associates. The operation appears to be responsible for making more than eight billion prerecorded message calls to Americans since at least 2018.

Auto Warranty scam robocalls resulted in more consumer complaints to the FCC than any other unwanted call category each of the last two years.

