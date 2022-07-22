Update: Missing Brainerd Man Found Dead
BRAINERD -- Brainerd police say they have found the body of a man who went missing.
They say 64-year-old John Ciminski has died after he was reported missing by his family on Monday.
Investigators received information that Ciminski at one point had been seen walking on Bluff Avenue in Brainerd. Law enforcement conducted a ground search in the area of Bluff Avenue and the Mississippi River. Shortly after 1:00 p.m. Thursday they found his body in that area.
No foul play is suspected. Brainerd police say an autopsy will be performed at the Ramsey County Medical Examiners' office.
Get our free mobile app
He was last seen walking in North Brainerd on Saturday around 8:00 a.m. with no known destination.
This Newly Listed Mansion Is Less Than 30 Miles From Saint Cloud!
One home, less than 30 miles from Saint Cloud that was just listed sits on 40 acres and features its own basketball court, private 'spring-fed' lake, and gourmet kitchen, among other luxuries. This home is absolutely gorgeous and could be yours for JUST $2.1 million.
This Affordable St. Cloud Area Home Has Potential For The Right Buyer
The home, which is listed by Matt Wieber with Agency North Real Estate, Inc, was built in 1922, and as its states in the description "Here is your opportunity to make this north side home shine again. Some updates will go a long way to instantly generate some equity for an owner occupant, position an investor well, or maybe as an opportunity for your flip."