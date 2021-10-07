Fall Colors Peaking in Central Minnesota

Central Minnesota is experiencing peak fall colors. Explore Minnesota's Alyssa Hayes joined me on WJON today. She says Central Minnesota is at peak now and will likely stay there for another 2 weeks or so. Hayes says northwest and northeast Minnesota are past peak. She expects the Bemidji area to be past peak within the next week or so. Hayes says peak is right before the majority of trees shed too many leaves.

Get our free mobile app

Hayes says now would be a great time to visit places like Brainerd, Alexandria and Bemidji for the fall colors. She says find some of the best views at Mille Lacs Kathio State Park 100 foot observation tower. Another option is to check out the Lake Wobegon Biking Trail, Quarry Park and Nature Preserve and Munsinger Clemens Gardens, or sip on a cider at Milk & Honey Ciders in St. Joseph. See the colors by mountain bike at Cuyuna State Recreation Area. The iron ore mines at Cuyuna closed for business over 30 years ago, but in the past 10 years they’ve been reborn as one of Minnesota’s best mountain biking destinations. The 50 mile trail system will expand in the next couple years.

Metro: starting to see some color and the greater Minneapolis-St. Paul area is setting the stage for a nice show. It’s a great time to visit an apple orchard or pumpkin patch – many nearby options in Delano, Jordan/Belle Plaine, Stillwater and more.

Southern MN: it’s a good time to start planning a road trip to see all the fall sights in southern Minnesota. Fall colors are starting to show and should be vibrant over the next week or so.

Listen to may conversation with Alyssa below.