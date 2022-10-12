Fall Activities to Explore In Minnesota

The weather has gotten cooler in Minnesota but that doesn't mean Minnesotans need to stay exclusively indoors in the fall. Amy Barrett from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON. She highlights some fall activities for Minnesotans to enjoy.

Corn mazes include the Stoney Brook Farm in Foley, which is vying for the Guinness Book of World Records with 110 acres and 32 miles of pathways. Sever’s Corn Maze in Shakopee has several attractions included with admission: corn maze, zip lines, petting zoo, kiddie train, obstacle course and more. The maze itself features fun facts about farming and harvesting on signs along the way. The Twin Cities Harvest Festival and Maze in Brooklyn Park has the Minnesota United logo and a giant soccer ball cut into the corn field and there are 15 team trivia questions hidden in the maze.

And that’s not all. Search for “corn maze” at exploreminnesota.com and find more corn mazes throughout the state.

Minnesota has plenty of apple orchards which includes places to pick your own apples, purchase fresh apple pies and other baked goods, and even sample apple cider. For help finding one near you, see our article on Where to Pick, Eat and Drink Minnesota Apples at exploreminnesota.com

SeptOberfest is a unique festival in Wabasha – It includes pumpkin displays around town and a great opportunity to visit the renovated National Eagle Center. The event includes live music at Heritage Park at noon, Witches Dance at 1 p.m. on October 22.

Additional Outdoor fun includes hiking and biking. Check the Fall Color Finder at on the DNR’s website to find the best spots to see fall color o We have a Guide to Hiking with Kids at exploreminnesota.com Minnesota has a great network of paved trails great for biking, many of which are former railroad tracks that have been paved, so they are relatively flat, not too challenging for biking with kids. Trail options include Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area, Redhead Mountain Bike Park § Check out our guide to Where to Go Mountain Biking in Minnesota at exploreminnesota.com

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Amy Barrett it is available below.