Excessive Heat Warning in Effect Tuesday, Wednesday
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Stearns, Benton and Sherburne counties are included in an Excessive Heat Warning.
The warning will be in effect from 11:00 a.m. Tuesday through at least 10:00 p.m. Wednesday.
Very hot and humid temperatures are expected to cause excessive heat Tuesday through Thursday.
The heat will spread into all of southern Minnesota, the Twin Cities, and western Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon and persist through Thursday.
The record high for St. Cloud for Tuesday is 97 degrees. That was set in 1971. We have a chance of breaking that record.
St. Cloud has had 19 days in the 90s so far this summer. We are likely to be adding to that total over the next few days.
