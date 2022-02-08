Employee Has Cash Stolen While at Work in Waite Park

Waite Park police is reporting at a business on the 200 block of 2nd Avenue South someone came into the business when no one was in the reception area, they went into a back room and took cash out of an employee's purse.

Alicia Mages with Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON today. She says on the 1500 block of Frontage Road North in Waite Park a vehicle had a Mac Book taken. On the 300 block of Division Street at a business there someone went into a vehicle and took several gift cards.

Get our free mobile app

Mages says in the city of St. Cloud they were a few of vehicles that were stolen. In the 1500 block of St. Germain Street East a gray 2002 Chevy Tahoe was stolen. She says a 2008 blue Pontiac Vibe was stolen in the 500 block of Lincoln Ave Southeast. Mages says a silver and black 2000 Pontiac Grand Am GT with front passenger side damage was stolen on the 500 block of 7th Avenue south.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.