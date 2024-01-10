Emergency Responders Called to Save Man Submerged in Corn Pile

Emergency Responders Called to Save Man Submerged in Corn Pile

PARKERS PRAIRIE (WJON News) -- A farmer will be okay after getting trapped inside a grain bin.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened Tuesday just before 11:30 a.m. near Parkers Prairie.

Sixty-four-year-old Marvin Ost of Parkers Prairie was in a shed that stores corn when he became submerged up to his chest.

He was on top of the corn pile working with a grain vacuum hose when a caller 25-year-old Robert Swenson of Parkers Prairie said was near a tractor beside the shed operating the grain bin vacuum and had noticed the vacuum slowed down and appeared to be blocked.  Swenson went to check on Ost in the shed and found him submerged up to his chest in the corn.

Get our free mobile app

Ost was taken to the hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments

Movies and TV shows have always found ways to partner with cereal companies as part of their promotion strategy. While some may have come up with a giveaway in boxes, others went big by having their own cereal connected to the movie or TV show title. Here are vintage cereals that were used to promote some of pop culture's biggest moments (and some you probably forgot about).

Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports