St. Cloud Man Hurt in Crash on Highway 10
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man was hurt in a crash on Highway 10.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 5:00 p.m. Tuesday in Haven Township.
Fifty-two-year-old Chad Madison was driving east when lost control of his vehicle and it went into the ditch.
Madison was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
