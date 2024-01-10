St. Cloud Man Hurt in Crash on Highway 10

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man was hurt in a crash on Highway 10.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 5:00 p.m. Tuesday in Haven Township.

Fifty-two-year-old Chad Madison was driving east when lost control of his vehicle and it went into the ditch.

Madison was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

