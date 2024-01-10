St. Cloud Man Hurt in Crash on Highway 10

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man was hurt in a crash on Highway 10.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 5:00 p.m. Tuesday in Haven Township.

Fifty-two-year-old Chad Madison was driving east when lost control of his vehicle and it went into the ditch.

Get our free mobile app

Madison was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ RELATED ARTICLES