Monday Day is a “Free Day” to Get Out in Minnesota

Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Federal and State Governments will be closed. Banks and other offices will be closed as well.

One thing that will be open, or should I say 75 things that will be open are the 75 Minnesota state parks and recreation areas. Not only will they be open, but they will be free.

Monday will be the first of four free days for state parks in Minnesota. The Department of Natural Resources says that most Minnesotans are only about 30 miles from a state park.

The hope is that families will spend some time together in nature and be reminded of what is around them year-round. Most of us are so busy that we forget about getting away and getting back to nature. Even our kids are so busy with school and life, it’s hard for any of us to put down the screens that we’re using right now.

These four dates that the Minnesota Department of Resources have scheduled give you the opening and reminder that there are things that we live around every day that we lose track of.

Now for clarity, admission is free on these dates, this does not include the fees that come with rentals, camping, or special tours.

If you can’t make it out this Monday, as I said before, there are three other dates this year that maybe you can actually schedule something with your family. Those dates are Saturday April 27th, Saturday June 8th, and Friday November 29th.

You can find out more at dnr.state.mn.us.