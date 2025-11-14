Eden Valley-Watkins fell to Jackson County Central 38-0 in a Class AA state football tournament semifinal at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The Eagles' season ends with a 9-3 record.

Jackson County Central took advantage of Eden Valley-Watkins' fumble on the game's first offensive play, driving 31 yards on six plays to take a 6-0 lead with quarterback Roman Voss scampering for 13 yards into the end zone.

JCC's Ben Gallagher returned an Eagles punt 38 yards with 7:29 left in the first quarter to set up the Huskies with a short field. Another six play drive allowed them to find the end zone on another Voss run for a 12-0 lead, which would be the score after the first quarter.

Eden Valley-Watkins Football (photo courtesy of Adam Tri)

The Huskies' scoring intensified in the second half. Voss ran in a touchdown from 40 yards out, which combined with a successful two-point conversion made the score 20-0 just eight seconds into the second quarter.

After a Huskies interception, Voss connected with Gage Johnson for a 44-yard catch-and-run touchdown to make the score 26-0.

Another Eden Valley-Watkins punt gave JCC the ball at their own 40 before they found the end zone again on a three-yard Voss run, his fourth of the game, making the score 32-0.

With less than a minute left in the first half, Voss found Evan Bartholomaus with an 18-yard touchdown pass to make the score 38-0 at halftime.

Neither team scored in the second half.

Jackson County Central advances to the state final against the winner of Friday evening's game between Holdingford and Goodhue (4:30 p.m.).