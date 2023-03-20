Cabin Fever? Check out these AirBnB Castles to Rent in Minnesota

AirBnB

Haunted house or castle AIrBnB?  If you are looking for somewhere that has some character and maybe a bit of spookiness just to do, these castle AIrBnB rentals might be just the thing for you.

There are three different "Castle" AirBnB rentals in Minnesota that I could find.  The first one is located on the St. Croix.  Marine on St. Croix is right on the Minnesota/Wisconsin border.  This place sleeps 8 people in 4 bedrooms.  It has a real "castle feel" too.

This leads from one of the bedrooms (check out the door) to the staircase.  Stone walls, just like you'd imagine.  Kids would love staying in this place.  Fun fantasy stuff.

There is also the Manor Master Chamber located in St. Paul.  

Wondering how long it's going to take to change the name of the Manor Master Chamber - you know, because the word "master" is now has a negative connotation to it.  This one claims that it sleeps 4.  There's one bedroom with one bed.  That seems awfully cozy to say the least.

Finally, the third castle AirBnB in Minnesota is simply called the "Historic Castle" located in Minneapolis.

Staircase looks like something out of a strange old movie.  That is A LOT of wood.  All I imagine is having to keep all of that woodwork conditioned.  That's a staff and a half.  I do think the lights are kind of cool.  They look like candles.

The description for this "castle" says it sleeps 7 people in 3 bedrooms with 4 beds.  Also, stating that you can reserve a room... or maybe the whole place.  It it claims to be a great wedding venue.  Definitely unique.

So, next time you are looking for a fun and unique getaway that the whole family can enjoy, check out some of these castles in Minnesota.

