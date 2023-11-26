Duck Hunter’s Kayak Overturns, Taken To Hospital

KENSINGTON (WJON News) -- A man whose kayak overturned while he was hunting needed medical attention.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says the 911 call came in around 8:00 a.m. on Saturday near Kensington.

Thirty-nine-year-old Shawn Reishus of Alexandria says he had overturned his kayak while duck hunting on Lake Oscar. He overturned his kayak in around five feet of water and then tried to flip it back over and paddle to shore. Eventually, due to the amount of water inside the kayak, it submerged around 100 yards from the shoreline.

Reishus then swam towards shore where he was able to contact 911 from a personal cellphone.

Get our free mobile app

After first responders and deputies arrived, the caller was treated and transported from the scene by North Ambulance. His injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

READ RELATED ARTICLES