Dog Rescued After Falling Through Ice Near Spicer

SPICER (WJON News) -- A dog had to be rescued after falling through thin ice.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at about 2:15 p.m. on Saturday on West Twin Lake west of Spicer.

The dog was about 150 feet offshore in about 10 feet of water and was unable to climb back onto the ice.

Get our free mobile app

A deputy wearing cold water gear went into the lake to retrieve the dog and reunite him with the family.

READ RELATED ARTICLES