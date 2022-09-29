The Weekender: Flannel Fest, Glen Miller Orchestra and More!
ST. CLOUD -- The first weekend of fall is full of fun around central Minnesota this weekend. Check out Flannel Fest out at The Ledge, get a laugh at Silly Beaver Comedy night, catch some live music at MT's, enjoy so Halloween themed events and snap your fingers to the Glen Miller Orchestra. Read more in The Weekender!
Flannel FestWaite Park
A new community event is coming to The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park. The 1st annual LEDGEtober Flannel Fest will take place Saturday. From 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. you can enjoy beer sampling, games, music, prizes and entertainment by the hilarious Deer Camp The Musical. You can also sign up for the Cornhole Tournament, which is a separate entry fee. Tickets are $40 and can be found at Ticketmaster or at The Ledge Box office on Friday's. This is a 21 and older event.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Saturday, October 1st, 4:00 p.m.
Silly Beaver ComedySt. CloudGet some laughs in downtown St. Cloud with another weekend of Silly Beaver Comedy. This weekends performers features The Virzi Triplets. These comedians are a party on stage and on screen as they bring their high energy and unique life experience together with a lively sense of humor to produce a one of a kind performance. The trio has been seen on Netflix's #1 show Floor is Lava, America's Got Talent, ABC's The Gong Show, and a range of national commercials and will be performing in central Minnesota. Tickets are just $15 and the show begins at 9:00 p.m. at Beaver Island Brewing.CLICK HERE for tickets!- Saturday, October 1st, 9:00 p.m.
Halloween EventsSt. Cloud
The creatures of the night return this fall. Molitor's Haunted Acres in Sauk Rapids and the Harvest of Horror Hayride in St. Augusta open for the season this weekend. Enjoy a night of spooks, goblins and scares at some of the best central Minnesota Halloween attractions. Tickets for the attractions vary but range between $25-$35. Gates open at 7:00 p.m. and run until 11:00 p.m.
TICKETS available at the gates!
- Friday, September 30th, 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, October 1st, 7:00 p.m.
Music on the PatioSt. Cloud
This is the last weekend for you to enjoy some outdoor music at MT's. On Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. you can enjoy live music on the patio at MT’s. There is no cover charge.
NO COVER CHARGE
- Thursday, September 29th, 6:00 p.m.
Glenn Miller OrchestraSt. Cloud
The most popular and sought-after big band in the world today is coming to central Minnesota. With its unique jazz sound, the Glenn Miller Orchestra is considered to be one of the greatest bands of all time. The present Glenn Miller Orchestra was formed in 1956 and has been touring worldwide ever since. The legendary Glenn Miller was one of the most successful of all dance bandleaders back in the Swing Era of the 1930’s and 40’s. Tickets for the shows are $20 for adults and $10 for students. There will be two opportunities to catch the band on Tuesday beginning at 1:30 p.m. and again at 7:00 p.m. both inside the Paramount Theatre.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Tuesday, October 4th, 1:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.