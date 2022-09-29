The Weekender: Flannel Fest, Glen Miller Orchestra and More!

3

The creatures of the night return this fall. Molitor's Haunted Acres in Sauk Rapids and the Harvest of Horror Hayride in St. Augusta open for the season this weekend. Enjoy a night of spooks, goblins and scares at some of the best central Minnesota Halloween attractions. Tickets for the attractions vary but range between $25-$35. Gates open at 7:00 p.m. and run until 11:00 p.m.

TICKETS available at the gates!

- Friday, September 30th, 7:00 p.m.

- Saturday, October 1st, 7:00 p.m.