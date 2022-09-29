Election 2022: Two Candidates Running for Cold Spring Mayor

COLD SPRING -- Two people are running for mayor of Cold Spring. Council member Doug Schmitz is challenging the incumbent Dave Heinen.

DAVE HEINEN:

Dave Heinen is seeking his third term as mayor. He also is a retired fire fighter and former city council member.

Heinen says he would like to be apart of finishing the fire/police station project and says they are close to making that a reality.

When I first started on the city council, we began working on a new fire hall and that was eight years ago. We are really close to having these plans go out for bids.

Heinen says he enjoys the challenges that comes with city government. As for future growth, he would like to see the city continue to look into multi-family housing.

You listen to people in town and the businesses, and they are saying we need more apartments in town. We were able to find a developer who is in the process of building a 60 unit apartment building.

Heinen says he wants to remain an ear for the community to make sure their concerns, suggestions and opinions are heard.

DOUG SCHMITZ:

Doug Schmitz has nearly 20 years experience in city government, including spending 10 years as mayor of Cold Spring. He says one of his top priorities is to remain fiscally responsible with the tax payers money.

My track record shows I am tight with money. We have some big projects on the horizon and I think I can curb some of the expenses on them with my approach and thinking.

Schmitz says over the year's he's learned to keep an open mind and a sharp ear to what the community wants.

He says some of those conversations have revolved around more housing and business development.

We have a business park north of town that is now completely built out. We need to look at acquiring more land to possibly add another business park to keep drawing businesses into town.

Schmitz says he enjoys serving the community and keeps their best interests in mind.