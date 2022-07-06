Dr. Morris: What is Monkeypox and How it Spreads

The latest information from the Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 6 confirmed cases of monkeypox. CentraCare Spokesman Dr. George Morris joined me on WJON. He says monkeypox is a virus that includes a rash and it spreads a few different ways which includes skin to skin contact, contact with clothing, sexual contact, sharing of bed sheets and contact with an infected dead animal.

Get our free mobile app

Dr. Morris says it may be called monkeypox but we don't find this with people exposed to monkeys. He says we find it with people being exposed to each other or in rare cases wild animals. Dr. Morris says symptoms of monkeypox include a rash, fever, headaches, swollen glands, and tiredness. He says if people feel they may have monkeypox to reach out to their health provider.

Dr. Morris says a rash is almost always associated with monkeypox but the size of it can vary. He says the rash includes white puss and that puss is what is very contagious. Dr. Morris says monkeypox can mimic other rashes so those with a rash should get this checked out immediately.

Dr. Morris says monkeypox is in the pox family but is not the same as the very deadly smallpox that he says killed approximately 30% of those who contracted it. None of the 6 people confirmed with monkeypox in Minnesota have needed to be hospitalized as of yet.

Dr. Morris says there is a vaccine for monkeypox but he is not advocating that everyone rush out and get this. He says the vaccine is for researchers or those who live with confirmed monkeypox cases. Dr. Morris says when/if they have a confirmed case at CentraCare they would contact the Minnesota Department of Health and medical treatment would follow.

If you'd like to listen to my full conversation with Dr. Morris it is available below.