MDH Confirms First Case of Monkeypox in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Department of Health has reported its first case of monkeypox in the state.

Initial testing was done on Saturday and confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.

State health officials say the patient, an adult in the Twin Cities area, was likely exposed while traveling abroad. MDH is conducting contact tracing to identify anyone who may be at risk due to direct close contact.

Symptoms can include fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, and a rash that can look like pimples or blisters.

As of Friday, the CDC reported 201 cases of monkeypox in 26 other U.S. States.

Health officials say the illness typically lasts two to four weeks and most people get better on their own without treatment.