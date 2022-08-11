Downtown St. Cloud Hosting Art Crawl on Friday Night

Sarah Mueller, WJON

ST. CLOUD -- There will be a lot of people strolling around downtown St. Cloud Friday night for another Art Crawl.

Organizer Michelle Henderson says about 20 businesses will have artists' work on display between 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

She says every venue will be marked with a black sign and they'll also have a map for you to take too.

Every venue will have maps available.  And, if you are not a paper person, you can visit artcrawlstcloud.com and all of the venues are listed there, as well as all of the artists.

Henderson says the venues are in charge of finding the artist for their space.

You can hang a painting at Olde Brick House or hang a painting at the Endurunce Shop and it might look completely different.  And then of course we have the gallery spaces as well.

Henderson says if you are planning on eating downtown Friday evening you might want to consider making reservations ahead of time.

