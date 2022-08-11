The Most Haunted Road In Minnesota – Just One Hour From St. Cloud

LOOKING FOR A GHOSTLY ADVENTURE?

Do you like to search out haunted places in Minnesota? The city of New London, Minnesota has quite a story and has been named one of the most haunted roads in Minnesota.

LETS HIT THE TRAILS

There are a lot of people who head out to find the most haunted roads across the country, but not everyone videotapes the trail. However, we did find one person that tells us the story of why Timber Lake Road is so haunted, as he videotapes and talks about the eerie happenings located on this road. Watch this video and listen to the man tell the story of horror and why Timber Lake Road in New London is so haunted.

HAVE YOU HAD A GHOSTLY EXPERIENCE?

There are a lot of haunted places in Minnesota. I've been to Mounds Theatre and had a tour, and experienced some things that could have been a coincidence, or could have been a ghost. When I walked into the building, I was scheduled to have a personal tour, but the staff forgot that I was coming, so, fortunately, they arrived at the same time I did, and let me in. I waited in the lobby while they went around and turned on lights and such. As I was sitting in the front lobby, I did feel a breeze over my head, and there was definitely a chill in the air. I met a couple that morning that said they met a ghostly girl that now comes home with them on a regular basis. They've sort of adopted the ghost as their own ghostly child. SO...yes? I guess you could say I did experience some minor ghostly activity; or if you don't believe in that stuff, you might just say that the theatre is old so it's drafty.

TIMBER LAKE ROAD

The gentleman in the video didn't videotape at night; I'm curious if the reason is that he's experienced scary happenings at night and just didn't want to go through it again. Have you ever visited Timber Lake Road? If so, did you experience anything ghostly or frightening that you would like to share with us? Send a message using your App Chat feature.

