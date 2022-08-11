BCA Releases More Details on Police Involved Shooting in Otsego

OTSEGO -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has released more details about the police-involved shooting that happened on Sunday in Otsego.

They say the four deputies involved in the incident were not part of the initial response to the Otsego home.

They responded after 21-year-old Jordyn Hanson ran from the home with a knife in his hand. The deputies say they saw Hanson weaving between vehicles at the end of the home's driveway. He then ran to the backyard.

Video captured by a squad car camera shows Hanson running toward one of the deputies. That's when the deputy fell backward as he fires his gun.

All four deputies say Hanson ignored repeated commands to drop the knife. A knife was recovered at the scene.

Wright County deputies do not wear body cameras but have cameras on their squad cars. Those cameras captured portions of the incident but did not capture the entire shooting.