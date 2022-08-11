The Minnesota state fair is just a couple of weeks away. It unofficially marks the end of summer in Minnesota. Last year, the fair disbanded their police force and asked Ramsey County to provide the police for the fair. This was a huge undertaking, and this year, they have reinstated the State Fair Police.

From Fox 9 News:

Even though the fair has reinstated the State Fair police, they still need more officers. Specifically on the weekend nights. They are looking at add another 100 officers, and are looking again to Ramsey County.

The State Fair is committed to making sure everyone who attends the fair can feel safe doing so. When you do attend the fair, all bags will be checked at all entrances, and they will also be using metal detectors.

This is a lot of people to still hire before the fair begins on August 25th, but they are confident that they will be able to secure all areas of the fair and make sure that this event will be as safe as possible.

Right now, through the 24th, you can still purchase discounted tickets for the fair in advance. Check the fair website for details.

