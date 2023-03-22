DIRT DIRT DIRT

With the arrival of spring, I'm starting to crave color. I'm starting to think about food that I can grow in my backyard. Are you getting anxious about digging in the dirt? Or maybe you just can't wait to plant some colorful flowers around your home. I for one, always have so many questions. Is the soil around my home good for planting? What new perennials and annuals will grow in my front yard versus my backyard? When should I prune my trees? How do I create a friendly garden for pollinators? What insects do I need to beware of, and which insects are helpful to my garden?

These are just some of the questions you might have regarding gardening in 2023. Why not take a little time out of your busy day on Saturday, and stop by the Little Falls High School to get a garden education?

HORTICULTURE DAY IN LITTLE FALLS

This Saturday, March 25th, you can learn all kinds of fun things at Horticulture Day, taking place at the Little Falls Community High School from 8:30 am until Noon.

Registration is $20 and will include refreshments.

TOPICS OF DISCUSSION

Here is a list of the things you can learn about:

Building Soil Health

New Perrenials and Annuals for 2023

Pruning Trees and Shrubs

Native Plants- What's All The Buzz About?

Going No-Till With Your Garden

Tree Pests & Diseases

Succulent Project

Insects - Beneficial & Harmful

Q&A with Master Gardeners

HOW TO FIND MORE INFORMATION

If you would like more information about this event that is happening on Saturday from 8:30 until Noon, you can call the Morrison County Extension Office at 320.632.0161, or simply click HERE for more information.

