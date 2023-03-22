Don’t Miss The ‘SPAY-ghetti & NO Meat Balls Dinner’ For TCHS This Saturday

ANNUAL 'SPAY-GHETTI AND NO MEAT BALLS' DINNER IN SAUK RAPIDS

I'm an absolute animal lover, and for those that believe in keeping out pet populations under control, I'm hoping that you will show up this weekend in support of all the great services that Tri-County Humane Society provides for all kinds of animals in central Minnesota.

Get our free mobile app

DETAILS OF THE EVENT

The Spay-ghetti & No Meatball Annual dinner for TCHS is happening this Saturday at the Sauk Rapids VFW from 5 to 8 pm on Saturday, March 25th, 2022.

TCHS is an independent, nonprofit animal shelter in St. Cloud, serving close to 5,000 pets each year. All pets are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and treated for known ailments before they are adopted out to find them a forever home. Thanks to the amazing support of our community through donations and volunteers, there is no amount of time that a pet can stay at TCHS.

Abbey Minke Abbey Minke loading...

Both of my cats came from Tri-County Humane Society. My dad's dog TED was also from TCHS.

Photo by Kelly Cordes Photo by Kelly Cordes loading...

It's hard for me to think about our beautiful pets as just fuzzy animals; to me, they are part of my family. They greet me every day when I come home from work; they cuddle with me every night, and they provide hours and hours of entertainment.

I hope you make plans to join me in supporting TCHS and all that they do for the animals in our area. See you there.

The 5 Animals Most Likely to Cause Your Death in MN

8 Field Trips All Central Minnesota Kids Went On