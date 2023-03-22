Bobcat Workers in Rogers Join Union

ROGERS (WJON News) - Workers at the Bobcat manufacturing plant in Rogers have voted to join the union.

United Steelworkers announced the results of a secret ballot election overseen by the National Labor Relations Board Tuesday. The nearly 200 workers will now be represented by the USW. More than 700 workers at the Bobcat plant in Bismarck, North Dakota, voted to join the same union last September.

USW International President Thomas Conway welcomed the new workers.

Every worker needs a strong voice on the job and deserves to be treated with respect and dignity by their employer. As USW members, Bobcat workers will have a strong advocate to bargain for better pay, benefits, and working conditions.

Officials say the USW represents more than 850,000 workers in manufacturing and energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in tech, service, and the public sector.

