How Can You Help ‘Bri’s Lodge’ In St. Cloud? Attend Their Upcoming Fundraiser

An exciting event is coming to the Best Western Kelly Inn in downtown St. Cloud on Saturday, April 1st.

Get our free mobile app

MAKE PLANS TO ATTEND 'JOURNEY THROUGH THE ROCK AGES'

Journey Through The Rock Ages, An Evening of Hope, will be taking place beginning at 5 pm. You'll enjoy a fantastic dinner, program, music, silent auction, and much more.

Over 100 silent auction items will be available to bid on, and tickets to the whole event are only $65.

Tickets can be purchased at brislodge.com. There are only about 40 tickets left at this time, but Tami Kruzel says she would love to see the event sell out this year.

Even more importantly, Bri's Lodge is really looking for just the right donor or donors to assist in finding a location for Bri's Lodge, a place where people can go to help conquer the grief they feel from losing a loved one, whether it be a child, parent or dear friend.

If you are unable to attend the event and want to make a difference, you can also make a donation by clicking HERE now.

THE DREAM FOR CENTRAL MINNESOTA

I spoke with Tami and Randy Kruzel yesterday on 'It Matters with Kelly Cordes' on WJON. Tami and Randy were celebrating their daughter's heavenly birthday, so it was a very special day to have the in the studio.

From Bri's Lodge:

BriAnna Kruzel passed away unexpectedly at 18 on September 28th, 2013 from unknown causes. She left behind her parents, Randy and Tami Kruzel, along with two brothers, Josh Kulus and Brandon Kruzel. Throughout BriAnna's life, she was very active and passionate about Girl Scouts. Her greatest love was working with Big Brothers Big Sisters. In 2013, she was nominated and won High School Big Sister of the Year, something she was very proud of. BriAnna also received the Youth Appreciation Award through the St. Cloud Optimist Club for her hard work with Big Brothers Big Sisters. BriAnna gave much of her time volunteering and was very involved with the Sartell Community Ed Dance Program. She enjoyed scrapbooking, crafting, and being around animals in her free time. She was a very happy person with an infectious smile that would light up a room. To honor her legacy of giving back, her family decided to continue giving back to the community that she loved.

ABOUT BRI'S LODGE

After a visit to Faith Lodge in Wisconsin, Tami and Randy wanted to bring a place like this to central Minnesota. A place for people who may have lost a child had a miscarriage or stillborn death, lost a spouse, lost someone they love to suicide, or lost a parent, sibling, or friend. Bri's Lodge is a place for people to find peace and comfort with others who have been through or are going through the grieving process.

Bri's Lodge has grown since its inception and is now at the point where there is a real need to find a bigger space. The dream is that someone will come forward in the community, with a donation of a building, or property, for Bri's Lodge to grow and thrive, and help people throughout central Minnesota. They are hoping for a location that is close to the city, but fairly easy for people to get to, and the presence of water would be wonderful. If you know of someone, or maybe you are someone that can help with this dream that will help so many in our area, they are hoping that you will contact them either through Bri's Lodge website or by coming to the event on Saturday, April 1st to learn more.

Cozy Up at This New Coffee Shop in Long Prairie

St. Joseph's on the Grow!